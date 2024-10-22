Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,632 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $57,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $144.30 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.63 and a one year high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMB shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.14.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

