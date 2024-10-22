Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 1,028 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $31,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $163.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.47.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.91.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

