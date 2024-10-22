Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,780,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,010,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401,526 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,822,000 after buying an additional 2,447,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,210,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,849,000 after buying an additional 270,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,116 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL opened at $198.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.53 and a 200-day moving average of $191.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.44.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at $282,146,307.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

