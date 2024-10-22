PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.03.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

