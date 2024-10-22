Community Financial Services Group LLC Sells 10,613 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Community Financial Services Group LLC reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,613 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 22,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 25,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.63.

BDX opened at $240.45 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $262.23. The stock has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.14 and a 200-day moving average of $235.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

