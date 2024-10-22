Venture Visionary Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $59.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

