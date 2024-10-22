Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $201.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $205.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

