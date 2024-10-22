Las Vegas Sands (LVS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $44.36. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $55.65.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

