Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 23 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,812,000 after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,590,000 after buying an additional 2,129,220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IVV opened at $586.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $506.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $567.53 and its 200 day moving average is $545.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

