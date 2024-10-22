JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Boosted by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 88.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,918,000 after buying an additional 285,143 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 231,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 30,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of JPM opened at $223.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $641.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.