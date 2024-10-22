Financial Analysis: Mangoceuticals (MGRX) & Its Rivals

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Mangoceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.7% of Mangoceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of Mangoceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Mangoceuticals has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mangoceuticals’ peers have a beta of 3.97, indicating that their average share price is 297% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mangoceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Mangoceuticals Competitors 36 288 416 147 2.76

As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.41%. Given Mangoceuticals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mangoceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Mangoceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mangoceuticals -1,053.93% -243.34% -200.73% Mangoceuticals Competitors -816.62% -48.14% -36.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mangoceuticals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mangoceuticals $866,792.00 -$9.21 million -5.65 Mangoceuticals Competitors $2.39 billion $82.32 million 15.75

Mangoceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mangoceuticals. Mangoceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mangoceuticals peers beat Mangoceuticals on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Mangoceuticals Company Profile

Mangoceuticals, Inc. develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc. has a marketing agreement with Marius Pharmaceuticals, LLC to market and sell KYZATREX, an oral testosterone replacement therapy product under the PRIME program. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Mangoceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cohen Enterprises, Inc.

