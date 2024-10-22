Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 11,283 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Dominion Energy worth $33,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 48.7% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:D opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $60.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

