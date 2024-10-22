Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,405 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Corning worth $32,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 545.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Up 0.8 %

GLW opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.23.

Read Our Latest Report on Corning

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.