Veracity Capital LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.6% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,471,687,000 after acquiring an additional 778,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,894,729,000 after purchasing an additional 150,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after buying an additional 3,252,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,286,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,809,000 after buying an additional 157,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $223.23 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $225.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.77. The company has a market cap of $641.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.