Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $3.20 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI opened at $2,100.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,038.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,770.04. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,141.04 and a 1 year high of $2,161.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,530.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,283.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

