Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,471,687,000 after buying an additional 778,297 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,894,729,000 after acquiring an additional 150,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,594 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,286,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,809,000 after purchasing an additional 157,577 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $223.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $225.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.