New Century Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

New Century Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 128.6% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $109.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.28. The stock has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.