Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,970 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $70,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 5.8% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 4.8% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $56.41 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.93.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $52,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 680 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $52,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 16,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $1,270,509.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,667.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,373 shares of company stock valued at $13,029,308 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

