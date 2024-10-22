Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 78 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 349,061 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $65,830,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $3,089,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $230.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.94. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $290.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.90.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

