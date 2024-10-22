Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $653,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $906.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $921.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $859.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $547.61 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

