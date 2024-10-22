121 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after acquiring an additional 493,126 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,079,000 after purchasing an additional 73,634 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,488,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,791,253,000 after purchasing an additional 198,483 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,398,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,837,000 after purchasing an additional 70,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,981,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $881,380,000 after buying an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,113.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $145,113.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $619,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,931.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,902 shares of company stock valued at $23,596,360 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $518.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.66, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $484.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $523.34.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

