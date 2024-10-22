Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New $146,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,529,000 after buying an additional 15,673,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,660,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,972,000 after acquiring an additional 709,113 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015,007 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,363,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,575,000 after acquiring an additional 467,356 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,544 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $97.91 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.91 and its 200 day moving average is $90.27.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

