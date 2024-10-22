Stewardship Advisors LLC Sells 391 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stewardship Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $215,000. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.4% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Exchange Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $495.42 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.57.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

