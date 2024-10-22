Western Financial Corp CA Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Western Financial Corp CA lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.2% of Western Financial Corp CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $406.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $403.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $421.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.83.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.12.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

