Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires New Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,578,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Corteva by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,083,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after buying an additional 3,254,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,842,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,954 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 700.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,301,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,297 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $63,238,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CTVA. Bank of America raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

