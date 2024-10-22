The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $259.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.74. The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.