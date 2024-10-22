Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 562 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 170.4% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $271.77 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.74 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.10. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.40, for a total value of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,138,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,476,942.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,140,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,341,386. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.40, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,138,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,476,942.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,281 shares of company stock worth $6,310,411 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDB. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.96.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

