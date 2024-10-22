Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in RH by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 245,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of RH by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in RH by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on RH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on RH from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on RH from $345.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on RH from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

Shares of RH stock opened at $346.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.27. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $367.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 204.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.43.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.52 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $680,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,034.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,034.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total value of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,016.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,285 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,935 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

