Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 657 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in RPM International by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 369.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $406,335.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,311.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $406,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,311.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,691 shares of company stock worth $7,202,419 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM International stock opened at $132.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $88.84 and a one year high of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.80.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RPM

RPM International Company Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.