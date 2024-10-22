Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,367 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $163.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.30. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $164.65.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.85.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,191. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

