Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $140.17 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $142.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

