Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 18 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Booking by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,363.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,998.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,829.91. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,394.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $37.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,130.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.