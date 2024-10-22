Zacks Research Forecasts JetBlue Airways Q1 Earnings

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for JetBlue Airways in a report released on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JBLU. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.92.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,376,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,336,000 after acquiring an additional 317,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,878,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,875,000 after purchasing an additional 521,767 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 6.5% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,256,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,360,000 after purchasing an additional 805,404 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 16.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,041,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 715.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,630,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 1,430,622 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

