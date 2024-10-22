Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $110.32 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $110.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.75 and a 200-day moving average of $103.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

