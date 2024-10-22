Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. &PARTNERS bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,285,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWP stock opened at $121.53 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $122.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.27 and a 200-day moving average of $111.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

