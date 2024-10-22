Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4,016.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,373,000 after buying an additional 348,824 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 392.0% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 254,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,386,000 after purchasing an additional 203,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,508,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,815,000 after purchasing an additional 144,508 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $320.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $321.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.37 and its 200 day moving average is $297.68.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

