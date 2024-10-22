Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 168,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.4% in the third quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 63,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 632,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 326,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,853 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.