iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Raised by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 353,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,504 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 3.6% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $20,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

EFV stock opened at $55.97 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.