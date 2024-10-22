nVerses Capital LLC Buys 600 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 150.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 140.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 142.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $55.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.39.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $35,720.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,593.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

