nVerses Capital LLC Has $58,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

nVerses Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $82,523,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 87.4% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after buying an additional 855,099 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 469.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,037,000 after buying an additional 565,645 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4,052.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after buying an additional 281,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $15,058,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HAS stock opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.37. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hasbro

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.