nVerses Capital LLC Has $58,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

nVerses Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $82,523,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 87.4% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after buying an additional 855,099 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 469.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,037,000 after buying an additional 565,645 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4,052.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after buying an additional 281,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $15,058,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hasbro Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of HAS stock opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.37. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.10.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
