Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 145 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $166.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $167.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,709. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.