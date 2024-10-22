V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,049,000 after acquiring an additional 187,619 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,550,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 36.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 396,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,840,000 after purchasing an additional 105,845 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 429.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 85,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,027,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,467,000 after buying an additional 61,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $55.32 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $57.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46.

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $35,720.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at $559,593.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

