Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $25.00 at Barclays

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $23.62 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Regions Financial by 1,856.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Regions Financial by 157.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 530.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

