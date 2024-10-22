Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Has $686,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

