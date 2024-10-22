Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 5,560 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

