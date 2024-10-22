WJ Interests LLC Has $7.21 Million Stock Holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

WJ Interests LLC grew its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the quarter. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF accounts for 3.2% of WJ Interests LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. WJ Interests LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,328,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,642,000 after buying an additional 1,075,025 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 634.3% during the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 1,464,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,967 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,348,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,258,000 after purchasing an additional 68,746 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,573,000 after purchasing an additional 296,792 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TUA opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

