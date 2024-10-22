Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,769,000 after buying an additional 8,691,058 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after buying an additional 6,253,040 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after buying an additional 4,794,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,154,000 after buying an additional 2,660,678 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.