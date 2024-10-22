Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) is Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.6% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 558,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after buying an additional 28,264 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 117,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 146.1% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 62,141 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 387,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 63,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 150,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.