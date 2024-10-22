Kennicott Capital Management LLC Takes $497,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,192,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,051,000 after buying an additional 21,192 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 576,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 148,093 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $21.25.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

