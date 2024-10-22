Vest Financial LLC Buys 568 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zega Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the second quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,589.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,341 shares of company stock worth $2,142,110 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $96.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.30 and a 200 day moving average of $101.78. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.73%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

